‘Coming 2 America’ Gets Streaming Date on Amazon

Coming 2 America was originally set for theatrical release December 2020 Like most things, the pandemic changed that. The movie has now been acquired by Amazon Prime and will start streaming March 5,2021. We will see favorites like John Amos, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall and Louie Anderson return. We will also see new faces like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, Rotimi and more added to the cast. Some movies are meant to be seen on the big screen. Does it matter to you that you won’t see Coming 2 America on the big screen?