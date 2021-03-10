Coming Soon: Cocaine Bear, The Movie

Coming soon to a theater near you – a movie called Cocaine Bear. And you’ll never guess what the movie is about. Okay fine, so the movie is about a Cocaine Bear. It’s inspired by a real-life story from 1985 about a bear who stumbled on a dufflebag filled with 75 pounds of cocaine and died of a drug overdose – kicking off a wild investigation filled with murder, theft, and drug deals. Cocaine Bear will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and produced by the Lego Movie team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Is Cocaine Bear the new Snakes On A Plane – a movie that’s mostly famous just for its title?