Coming To America Is Coming Back!

After a lot of talk, it’s really starting to sound like the “Coming to America” sequel is actually happening.  They just got a director by the name of Craig Brewer, ..The script is getting a rewrite from Kenya Barris, the creator of “Black-ish”.   In the new movie, Prince Akeem returns to America to find his long-lost son, the heir to the throne of the African nation of Zamunda.  There’s no word who’s coming back, but John Amos wants in.  He played the father of Akeem’s bride in the original, and he told TMZ he wants to have lunch with Eddie and hash things out.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Star Lord Is Off The Market! How do you feel about parents selling their kid’s fundraiser stuff at work? Buy Your Sweetheart a Cheesy Valentine Super Bowl 53: Zac Brown Band Will Play Free Pandora Concert Fraggle Rock (1983-1987) Taco Bell to Test Dedicated Vegetarian Menu and Items This Year
Comments