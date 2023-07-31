Coming to COX Science Center & Aquarium – A WPBF 25 Meteorological Exhibit

WPBF 25 AND COX SCIENCE CENTER AND AQUARIUM JOINTLY ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

West Palm Beach, FL (July 20, 2023) – The Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate WPBF 25 and the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach jointly announced today an exclusive multi-year partnership effective immediately. WPBF 25 First Warning Weather, the only local team certified most accurate for ten years, will partner with the Science Center to create an immersive weather experience. The two will work together to help local families better understand and explore the science of hurricanes, tornadoes, and the ever-changing weather patterns in South Florida.

A WPBF 25 meteorological exhibit will bring together science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) concepts for the community. There will be severe weather tutorials from the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team, educational interactive pieces, and photo opportunity areas.

“WPBF 25 is thrilled to partner with the Cox Science Center and Aquarium,” said Caroline Taplett, WPBF 25 President and General Manager. “As the number one television station and leader in our viewing area for severe weather, this was a natural fit. Our trusted team of meteorologists has decades of experience in predicting weather patterns, and the synergy between our team and the deep knowledge of information on the STEAM program that the Science Center offers makes for an exciting and engaging experience for residents and tourists alike.”

“We are all about community here at the Science Center, and our blooming partnership with WPBF 25 contributes greatly to our mission. Now our guests and students will have access to the latest trends in weather forecasting from local meteorologists that we know and love,” said Kate Arrizza, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium President and CEO. “It is exciting for them to showcase their expertise here, and we are confident we will inspire future scientists and a new understanding of STEAM in our everyday lives.”

Since 1961, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium has provided schools and visitors with science programming, such as a planetarium, robotics, and more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, including some of the most advanced neuroscience research in the world. This new collaboration brings even more interactive experiences and aligns with the recently announced Science Center expansion to debut in 2026. The new 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will serve more than a million visitors annually. The Center is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday-Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM.

This partnership complements the South Florida news leader’s educational outreach program, WPBF 25 First Warning Weather Class. WPBF 25 meteorologists visit classrooms during the school year, educating students in all five area counties about weather science.

# # #

Station Contact

Caroline Taplett

WPBF 25 President & General Manager

(561) 514-2525

About WPBF 25

WPBF 25 is the ABC affiliate serving the West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce Designated Market Area as defined by the Nielsen Company. WPBF 25 is owned and operated by Hearst Television. WPBF 25 can be viewed locally on Comcast channel 10 or 431(HD), Dish Network/Direct TV/AT&T U-verse on channel 25, and over the air on digital channel 25-1. WPBF 25 also operates wpbf.com, True Crime Network, and Estrella TV West Palm Beach, South Florida’s premier Spanish-language entertainment channel.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 34 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states, reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella, and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather, and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About Cox Science Center & Aquarium

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s current indoor/outdoor venue features more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000-gallon fresh and saltwater aquarium, digital planetarium, Pre-K focused “Discovery Center,” 18-hole conservation-themed Mini-Golf Course and quarter-mile-long outdoor science trail. One of its celebrated displays includes “Journey Through the Human Brain,” a permanent exhibit that features the most advanced neuroscience research in the world. The Cox Amphitheater hosts daily live science shows, seasonal laser shows, and special event programming. The Center took on a new name at the end of 2021 when leadership announced a $20 million gift from Palm Beachers, Howard and Wendy Cox, to launch a transformative capital expansion campaign. Shovels will be going in the ground late summer 2023 with a target completion date of 2026. To learn more, visit coxsciencecenter.org/support-us.