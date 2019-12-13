Company Will Pay $5K for You to Live in a Castle for a Week

If you’re trying to make a quick $5K and love coffee Gevalia Kaffe has a job that you should apply for. The coffee company is holding a contest for a lucky person to become a “Coffee Queen,” live in a castle, and drink unlimited coffee with your bestie. The castle, located in Scotland, has two bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and sits on 32 acres of land. You must enter the contest by December 21 at gevaliacoffeequeen.com. Do you love coffee enough to enter the contest? When was the last time you won a contest?