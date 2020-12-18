Compilation featuring rare 1970 Bob Dylan studio session with George Harrison due out in February

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

A collection of rare Bob Dylan studio recordings from 1970, including collaborations with George Harrison, will get a wide release on February 26, 2021.

Bob Dylan — 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection), which will be issued as a three-CD set and in digital formats, features previously unreleased outtakes from the sessions that yielded Dylan’s Self Portrait and New Morning albums, as well as a complete session recorded with the former Beatle and Bob’s future Traveling Wilburys band mate on May 1, 1970.

Among the recordings with Harrison are renditions of early Dylan tunes like “Gates of Eden” and “Mama, You Been on My Mind,” covers of such classic tunes as The Everly Brothers‘ “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and Carl Perkins‘ “Matchbox,” and a version of The Beatles‘ “Yesterday.” There also are multiple versions of Bob’s song “If Not for You,” which George covered for his 1970 debut solo album, All Things Must Pass.

Bob Dylan — 1970 initially received a limited release on December 4 as part of Dylan’s “50th Anniversary Collection” copyright-extension series that was launched in 2012 to protect the copyrights of the famed singer-songwriter’s unreleased recordings.

Many of the recordings on the compilation, including the session with Harrison, feature future Southern-rock great Charlie Daniels playing either bass or guitar.

Bob Dylan — 1970 can be pre-ordered now. To check out more details about the collection, including the full track list, visit LegacyRecordings.com.

By Matt Friedlander

