Compilation of rare 1960s tracks by 10cc’s Kevin Godley and Lol Creme due out in June

A collection of rare recordings by 10cc co-founders Kevin Godley and Lol Creme from the late 1960s will be released on June 10.

Frabjous Days — The Secret World of Godley & Creme 1967-1969 includes tracks that the duo made under the name Frabjoy and Runcible Spoon for a planned 1969 album for British music impresario Georgio Gomelsky‘s Marmalade label that was never released.

The compilation also features a 1969 solo track that Godley and Creme’s future 10cc band mate Graham Gouldman recorded for Marmalade called “The Late Mr. Late,” and two unreleased songs written by Gouldman that the duo recorded in 1969 — “Hot Sun” and “Virgin Soldiers.”

Other tracks on the album include two songs from a January 1968 single that Godley and Crème released under the moniker The Yellow Bellow Room Boom, and two unreleased tracks from a June 1968 acetate recording.

Frabjous Days comes packaged with a 28-page booklet featuring a new essay, as well as rare photos and memorabilia.

“These songs sound like they were written and recorded before we were born…and in a sense they were,” Godley says. “It’s the sound of two young art students messing around at weekends, stringing chords and words together for the sheer, explosive buzz of hearing what happens. There’s a thrill in not knowing what you’re doing but aiming high anyway and that, I believe, is exactly what’s going on in these recordings.”

You can pre-order Frabjous Days at CherryRed.co.uk.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

The Marmalade Sessions 1969

1. “I’m Beside Myself” (album version)*

2. “Chaplin House”*

3. “Cowboys and Indians”*

4. “It’s the Best Seaside in the World”*

5. “Fly Away” (Frabjoy and Runcible Spoon LP version)*

6. “Take Me Back”*

7. “Today”*

8. “Hot Sun”*

9. “Virgin Soldiers”*

10. “The Late Mr. Late” — Graham Gouldman

11. “To Fly Away” (Marmalade sampler LP version)

12. “I’m Beside Myself” (single version)

13. “Animal Song”

Bonus tracks (recorded 1967-1969)

14. “Seeing Things Green”

15. “Easy Life”

16. “One and One Make Love”*

17. “Over and Above My Head”*

18. “Hello Blinkers”

19. “Goodnight Blinkers”

1-7: Unreleased Frabjoy and Runcible Spoon album, recorded circa September 1969

8-9: Unreleased acetate of Graham Gouldman songs performed by Godley and Creme, recorded circa July 1969

10-11: From label sampler Marmalade – 100% Proof, released June 1969

12-13: Frabjoy and Runcible Spoon single, released September 1969

14-15: The Yellow Bellow Room Boom single, released January 1968

16-17: Unreleased acetate, recorded circa July 1968

18-19: Promo vinyl pressing for Blinkers nightclub, circa late 1969

* = previously unreleased.

