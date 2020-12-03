Compilations by Queen, Elton John top the 'Billboard' year-end Top Rock Albums chart

Hollywood Records; UMe

Veteran artists dominate Billboard‘s just-released year-end chart of 2020’s Top Rock Albums.

Queen‘s Greatest Hits is #1, followed by Elton John‘s Diamonds compilation at #2, Fleetwood Mac‘s Rumours at #3, Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits at #4, and The Beatles‘ Abbey Road at #5.

Also landing in the tally’s top 10 are Journey‘s Greatest Hits at #6, The Beatles’ 1 compilation at #7, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ Greatest Hits at #8, and AC/DC‘s Back in Black at #9.

Not surprisingly, several of the artists who had top 10 entries on the Top Rock Albums list also appear on Billboard‘s Top Rock Artists tally for 2020. Fleetwood Mac is #3, The Beatles are #4, Queen is #6 and Elton is #9. Alternative rockers Panic! at the Disco took the top spot on the list, which is determined by factors including radio airplay, and sales and streaming data.

Visit Billboard.com to check out all of the publication’s year-end lists.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.