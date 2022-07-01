Complete ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 soundtrack released today; features extended “Separate Ways” remix

Legacy Recordings

The complete soundtrack album for the hit Netflix series Stranger Things‘ fourth season was released today via digital formats.

The expanded collection combines the 16 songs from the previously issued first volume of the soundtrack with six additional tracks that appear in the show’s two-part season final, which premiered Friday.

Among the newly added tunes is an extended remix of Journey‘s “Separate Ways” created by former Journey frontman Steve Perry and composer Bryce Miller. This “Separate Ways” remix is different from the one Miller created with Alloy Tracksfor the soundtrack’s first installment.

Perry says he was inspired to collaborate on the new remix after hearing the original, which debuted in the first trailer for Stranger Things‘ fourth season.

“I was stunned at how cool it was,” Perry notes. “One week later, I had an idea for an extended version, so I called Bryce and we assembled our Extended Remix. Being a huge fan of the show, having my music on the soundtrack made me very happy! I truly love both these remixed versions.”

The updated soundtrack also features James Taylor‘s “Fire and Rain,” Rick Derringer‘s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Siouxsie and the Banshees‘ “Spellbound” and Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets.”

Meanwhile, the tracks from the first volume include The Beach Boys‘ “California Dreamin’,” Talking Heads‘ “Psycho Killer,” Dead or Alive‘s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record),” KISS‘ “Detroit Rock City” and Kate Bush‘s “Running Up the Hill,” which has enjoyed a huge chart resurgence thanks to Stranger Things.

Physical versions of the complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 album will be released later this year, with CD and cassette editions due out on September 9 and a two-LP vinyl version arriving on November 4.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) — Journey with Steve Perry

“California Dreamin'” — The Beach Boys

“Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” — Kate Bush

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” — Dead or Alive

“Chica Mejicanita” — Mae Arnette

“Play with Me” — Extreme

“Detroit Rock City” (Single Version) — KISS

“I Was a Teenage Werewolf” — The Cramps

“Pass the Dutchie” — Musical Youth

“Wipe Out” — The Surfaris

“Object of My Desire” (Single Version) — Starpoint

“Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” — Falco

“Travelin’ Man” — Ricky Nelson

“Tarzan Boy” — Baltimora

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” — Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” (Single Version) — Rick Derringer

“Fire and Rain” — James Taylor

“Spellbound” — Siouxsie and the Banshees

“Master of Puppets — Metallica

“When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” — Moby (featuring Mimi Goese)

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) — Journey with Steve Perry

