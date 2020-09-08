Computer Picks Henry Cavill to Play Next James Bond

Henry Cavill has been selected to replace Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise. That’s not to say the “Man of Steel” star will be receiving a license to kill anytime soon. The casting decision was made by an artificial intelligence-assisted computer modeling program that compared actors’ characteristics to those of the fictional super-spy. Although Cavill topped the list with a 92.3 percent ranking, his competition is nipping at his heels. “The Hobbit’s” Richard Armitage came in second with 92 percent, followed by Idris Elba with 90.9 percent. Craig will appear as Bond for the last time in “No Time to Die,” which is set to arrive in theaters on November 20th. Who would you pick to play James Bond? Do you think it’s time to retire the character?