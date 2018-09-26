Conan O’Brien Is Going Out on Tour

You might be seeing some re-runs on Conan O’Brien’s TBS late-night show come November when the star heads out on the road for some stand-up shows. “Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips” will hit the road in November and December with 18 shows in the United States and Canada. O’Brien won’t be alone on the road. Rory Scovel, Deon Cole, Ron Funches, Laurie Kilmartin, and Marina Franklin will be among those joining Conan on the road. Would you pay big money to see Conan live? Who is your favorite stand-up comedian?

Click here for the tour info!