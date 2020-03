Talk show hosts are trying their best to stay on the air while a lot of people are being told to stay at home. Conan O’Brien will return to his TBS show next Monday night. O’Brien will do his show from home with an iPhone will guest link up with him via Skype. Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, and other hosts have done segments while self-quarantining themselves. Would you like the hosts to show you more of their personal lives while they are broadcasting from home?