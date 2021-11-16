Concert films featuring Pink Floyd, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, released digitally worldwide today

Sony Music

A collection of eight archival concert films by Pink Floyd, guitarist David Gilmour, and Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, the new project featuring the group’s drummer, were released worldwide for purchase and rental on multiple digital platforms today.

The Pink Floyd films are 1988’s Delicate Sound of Thunder, 1994’s Pulse and 2014’s The Endless River. The Gilmour movies are 2001’s David Gilmour in Concert, 2006’s Live in Gdańsk and Remember That Night: David Gilmour Live at The Royal Albert Hall, and 2016’s Live at Pompeii.

Rounding out the collection is the 2020 Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets concert flick Live at the Roundhouse.

Delicate Sound of Thunder features a performance by Pink Floyd’s trio lineup of Gilmour, Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright performing at New York’s Nassau Coliseum.

Pulse features the same Pink Floyd lineup performing at London’s Earls Court venue while the band promoted 1994’s The Division Bell album.

The Endless River is a film created by director Ian Emes set to the band’s final studio album of the same name, which was put together using unheard recordings from The Division Bell sessions.

David Gilmour in Concert features Gilmour performing at London’s Royal Festival Hall during the 2001 Meltdown Festival.

Live in Gdańsk features David playing in the Polish city with accompaniment from the Baltic Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.

Remember That Night captures Gilmour’s solo group performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall, joined by some famous special guests, including David Bowie and David Crosby & Graham Nash.

Live at Pompeii features Gilmour performing at Italy’s Pompeii Amphitheatre, the first artist to play to an audience at the historic site.

Lastly, Live at the Roundhouse captures Mason and his group, which pays tribute to early Pink Floyd, playing at the London venue.

