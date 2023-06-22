Concert Goers Get Pelted With Hail!

A powerful hailstorm is being blamed for injuring nearly 100 people at a Louis Tomlinson show in Colorado on Wednesday night.

At least seven fans were taken to local hospitals after the crowd was forced to run for cover as the massive hail pellets rained down on the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

The storm eventually forced the gig to be called off.

A total of 80 to 90 people were treated on scene for cuts and broken bones.

Tomlinson said he was “devastated about the show” and tweeted, “Hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Have you ever had to run for cover? From what?