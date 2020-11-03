Concert video and album documenting star-studded 2016 Keith Emerson tribute show due out in March 2021

The Keith Emerson Estate/Cherry Red Records

A new concert film and album documenting the May 2016 tribute show honoring late Emerson, Lake & Palmer member Keith Emerson will be released on March 11, 2021, the fifth anniversary of the legendary prog-rock keyboardist’s death.

The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert will be available as a three-disc set featuring a Blu-ray and two CDs capturing the entire two-and-a-half-hour event.

The show featured a roster of rockers including Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and keyboardist Steve Porcaro, ex-Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, former Jeff Beck drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette, Tesla drummer Troy Luccketta, founding U.K. keyboardist/violinist Eddie Jobson, and Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The event also featured Emerson’s son Aaron, and members of his solo band and his Three Fates Project group.

The show, which was held at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, offered a career-spanning celebration of Keith’s work, including music from ELP, The Nice, Three Fates Project and the Keith Emerson Band.

The Blu-ray also features artist interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, tribute speeches and a gallery of rare photos provided by the Emerson estate.

“It was a great honor to be asked to play in tribute to not only a friend but a musical giant and hero to us all,” says Lukather. “I hope he smiles from heaven knowing the spirit this was done in. So many unreal musicians…RIP Keith. You are so missed…”

All proceeds from the release will benefit the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, a charity that focuses on treating and finding a cure for dystonia, a debilitating neurological ailment that Keith battled.

Emerson died by suicide on March 10, 2016, at age 71.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.