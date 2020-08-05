Concert video featuring The B-52s' 1982 US Festival performance due out in September

Shout! Factory

An archival concert film capturing The B-52s‘ full performance at the 1982 US Festival near San Bernardino, California, will be released on September 4 on DVD and digital platforms.

The performance, which took place on the first day of the music extravaganza on September 3, 1982, featured the New Wave band’s original five members — Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Keith Strickland and Ricky Wilson — playing a 13-song set that included such classic tunes as “Party Out of Bounds,” “Give Me Back My Man,” “Planet Claire,” “Dance This Mess Around,” “Private Idaho” and “Rock Lobster.”

The video, titled The B-52s: Live at US Festival, also features new interviews with Schneider, Pierson and Cindy Wilson sharing their recollections about the event and paying tribute to Cindy’s late brother, B-52s guitarist Ricky Wilson, who died of AIDS in 1985 at age 32.

“It was hot as hell in the desert but as soon as we got going we had the audience dancing up a dust storm,” Schneider says of the show.

Live at US Festival, which is dedicated to Ricky, is the first B-52s concert DVD featuring the group’s classic early-era lineup. It’s available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and Amazon.

Here’s the full track list:

“Party Out of Bounds”

“Give Me Back My Man”

“Planet Claire”

“Throw That Beat in the Garbage Can”

“Lava”

“Mesopotamia”

“6060-842”

“Big Bird”

“52 Girls”

“Dance This Mess Around”

“Private Idaho”

“Rock Lobster”

“Strobe Light”

