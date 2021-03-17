Concrete Cowboy Trailer Starring Idris Elba & Caleb McLaughlin

The trailer for Netflix’s drama, “Concrete Cowboy”, has been released and is set to premier on April 2nd. The movie stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin and is based on real-life events about a father and son who don’t have much of a relationship until fifteen year old Cole, played by McLaughlin, goes to live with his father Harp, played by Idris Elba. Harp spends his time rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys, which Cole finds interesting, but is torn when his troubled cousin begins to influence him again. What movie are you most excited to see this year either in the theaters or on streaming services?