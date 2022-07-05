Confusion mounts over streaming services pulling three Michael Jackson songs from platforms

Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images

Why have three Michael Jackson songs vanished from streaming services? After some crazy rumors popped up, his people are clearing the air.

American Songwriter reports that three tracks off his 2010 posthumous album, Michael, were removed from streaming. The songs “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up” and his 50 Cent collab, “Monster,” were also purged from the official Michael Jackson YouTube channel.

It should be noted that some fans believe Michael never sang on these three tracks and have been spreading theories since the songs came out over a decade ago. The songs in question are also part of an ongoing lawsuit filed in 2014 by Vera Serova, who insists the tunes are fraudulent.

Those rumors gained serious traction after streamers purged the three songs — so Michael’s reps came forward with an official statement to clear the air.

A spokesperson clarified that taking the songs off streaming platforms “had nothing to do with their authenticity.”

“The Estate and Sony Music believe the continuing conversation about the tracks is distracting the fan community and casual Michael Jackson listeners from focusing their attention where it should be,” the statement continued, “on Michael’s legendary and deep music catalog.”

It is unknown when or if these three songs will be restored across all streaming platforms.

