Congrats To George Michael!

George Michael won this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote, amassing over a million nods from members of the public.

It means the late singer gets one additional count towards induction as part of the class of 2023, which is polled from around 1,000 music industry people who have a vote of their own. The same applies to runners-up Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden and Soundgarden.

Although the fan vote doesn’t guarantee induction, all but one of the five leaders have received the honor since the public poll began – the Dave Matthews Band were not inducted in 2020. Fans were able to vote once a day until the poll closed on Friday.

