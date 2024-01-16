Congrats To Sir Elton! Completed His EGOT Status Last Night During The Emmys!

Elton John joined the EGOT club at the 2023 Emmys with his Disney+ special, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” winning for outstanding variety program.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in a statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

The Emmy was John’s final award to become an EGOT winner. He had previously won two Oscars for best original song for “Rocketman” (“I’m Going to Love Me Again”) and “The Lion King” (“Can You Feel the Love Tonight”), a Tony for best original score (“Aida”), and six Grammys. Only 24 stars have achieved this Hollywood honor.

The EGOT club comprises Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and others.

