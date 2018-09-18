Congrats to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon!

I love that show!!! I absolutely can’t wait until Season 2! Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. M is hysterical!  “Game Of Thrones” was also a big winner last night and The Fonz won!!  Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry” on HBO.  Looks like I know what I’ll be watching tonight!

Here are a couple highlights from last nights show.  I didn’t get to watch much of it because for some reason the power was out in my whole building until 9:30!  Bad enough with no air…but no TV!?!?!?!? I thought I was going to die.  But I didn’t and the TV did pop on right at the time I saw the proposal!  How amazing was that!!!

Best Drama Series:  “Game of Thrones”  (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:  Matthew Rhys“The Americans”  (FX)

Best Actress in a Drama Series:  Claire Foy“The Crown”  (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:  Peter Dinklage“Game of Thrones”  (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:  Thandie Newton“Westworld”  (HBO)

Best Comedy Series:  “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:  Bill Hader“Barry”  (HBO)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:  Rachel Brosnahan“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:  Henry Winkler“Barry”  (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:  Alex Borstein“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  (Amazon)

Best TV Movie:  “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”  (Netflix)

Best Limited Series:  “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”  (FX)

Best Actor in a Limited Series:  Darren Criss, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace”  (FX)

Best Actress in a Limited Series:  Regina King“Seven Seconds”  (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series:  Jeff Daniels“Godless”  (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series:  Merritt Wever“Godless”  (Netflix)

Best Reality Host:  RuPaul Charles,“RuPaul’s Drag Race”  (VH1)

Best Reality-Competition Program:  “RuPaul’s Drag Race”  (VH1)

Best Structured Reality Program:  “Queer Eye”  (Netflix)

Best Unstructured Reality Program:  “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”  (CNN)

Best Variety Talk Series:  “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”  (HBO)

Best Variety Sketch Series:  “Saturday Night Live”  (NBC)

Best Live Variety Special:  “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”  (NBC)

Best Pre-Recorded Variety Special:  “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity”  (Netflix)

