Congrats to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon!

I love that show!!! I absolutely can’t wait until Season 2! Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. M is hysterical! “Game Of Thrones” was also a big winner last night and The Fonz won!! Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry” on HBO. Looks like I know what I’ll be watching tonight!

Here are a couple highlights from last nights show. I didn’t get to watch much of it because for some reason the power was out in my whole building until 9:30! Bad enough with no air…but no TV!?!?!?!? I thought I was going to die. But I didn’t and the TV did pop on right at the time I saw the proposal! How amazing was that!!!

Best Drama Series: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best TV Movie: “USS Callister (Black Mirror)” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series: “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actor in a Limited Series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace” (FX)

Best Actress in a Limited Series: Regina King, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Jeff Daniels, “Godless” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series: Merritt Wever, “Godless” (Netflix)

Best Reality Host: RuPaul Charles,“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Best Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Best Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Best Unstructured Reality Program: “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Best Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best Live Variety Special: “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” (NBC)

Best Pre-Recorded Variety Special: “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” (Netflix)