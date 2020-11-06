Congrats to the #PBCSBAdAward Winners

With all of the uncertainty in the world right now, consumer behavior has changed. The loss of business during the COVID pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses. As the nation and our area begin to re-open, Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach collaborated with The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of The Palm Beaches to offer small businesses the opportunity to win one of five $20,000 advertising awards with the “Palm Beach County Small Business Advertising Award” program (#PBCSBAdAward).

Beginning on Monday, August 24, listeners and business owners were encouraged to visit any of the Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach station websites to register their business to win one of these awards. Upon the conclusion of the program on September 20, there were one hundred twenty-seven qualified entries. A judging panel made up of community leaders and station employees selected the five winners. Judging criteria included how well the essay describes the business’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, community service, business culture and employee loyalty. To qualify the business had to have been open a minimum of two years, provide goods or services in the South Florida and West Palm Beach markets, and their 2019 revenue must be less than $5,000,000.

The recipients of the Palm Beach County Small Business Ad Awards are:

Animal Wellness Center, Royal Palm Beach

Audiology & Hearing Aids of the Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens

Delray Medical and Dental, Delray Beach

Hoffer Pest Solutions, Inc., Coral Springs

Injury Clinic & Rehab Center, West Palm Beach

Each advertising award includes the complete services of the Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach team, a comprehensive marketing analysis, a customized marketing plan including radio and digital, creation of radio spots and digital artwork, and a $20,000 advertising campaign that will run on any of the Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach stations and/or digital assets.