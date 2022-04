Days of Our Lives star John Aniston will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Emmy awards.

Aniston has played Victor Kirkiakis on the NBC soap since 1985, and yes, he’s Jennifer Aniston’s dad.

He was nominated for an Emmy in 2017.

The 49th Annual Emmy Awards takes place on June 24. The complete list of nominations drops on May 5.

