Congratulations Dr. Swift!

Taylor Swift just received an honorary doctorate degree during the commencement ceremony for New York University.

She was also invited to deliver the Commencement Address at the ceremony which was held at Yankee Stadium.

“I’m 90% sure that the reason I’m here is because I have a song called ‘22’. . . Learn to live alongside cringe. No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively. Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime.”

If you could have anyone deliver the speech at your graduation, who would you choose?

