Congress Wants To Delay Government Shutdown

Congress is hoping to avoid a government shutdown – at least for a couple more weeks. This week the House and Senate will vote on a two-week extension to fund the federal government, pushing a possible shutdown to Dec. 21st – the Friday before Christmas. Congressional Republicans were hoping to work out a spending deal this week, but funeral services for George H.W. Bush delayed those talks. Looming over any spending deal is President Trump’s border wall – Trump wants $5 billion for his wall but Senate Democrats won’t approve more than $1.6 billion. Do you think a spending deal will be struck before Christmas?  Who would a government shutdown hurt more – Republicans or Democrats?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s Closed for Tomorrow’s National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/4/18 Machete-Wielding Man Shot Outside Local Bar US Citizen Claims he was Illegally Detained by ICE Body Found in Costa Rica During Search for Missing Florida Woman Florida Man Arrested for Secretly Recording and Selling his Sexual Encounters
Comments