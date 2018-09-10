Congressman Ron DeSantis Resigns From House to Focus on Run for Florida Governor

Congressman Ron DeSantis is resigning from the House to fully focus on his campaign for governor of Florida.

Republican DeSantis is facing Democrat Andrew Gillum in the race to succeed Governor Rick Scott, who is term-limited.

It has been an honor to serve the people of Florida’s Sixth Congressional District. pic.twitter.com/j0SgILImyP — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) September 10, 2018

Republican Scott is now running for the Senate and is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.

DeSantis is a three-term congressman from Florida’s 6th district.

