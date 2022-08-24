Connery’s Bond Aston Martin Sells

Sean Connery is synonymous with the Aston Martin DB5 featured in his James Bond films, but he only ever owned one himself.

Connery purchased a 1964 DB5 in 2018, just two years before he died at age 90, and the car now has a new owner.

The car was sold at the Broad Arrow Auctions event in Monterey, California.

The car was in excellent condition, and Connery had it repainted ‘Snow Shadow Grey’ to match the ones he drove on film.

It had a pre-auction estimate of $1.4 to $1.8 million, but the winning bidder paid $2,425,000, which included a chauffeured drive by Formula One legend Jackie Stewart.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, which has supported a variety of charities over the years.

