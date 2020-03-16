Contagion Becomes One of Most-Watched Films Online

Contagion has seen a huge spike on download sites since the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie was released in 2011 and tells the story of a fictional illness that kills 26 million people.

Warner Bros, who distributed the film announced it is currently the most in-demand film in its catalog behind the Harry Potter franchise.

The movie was originally released to streaming services in December 2019 and was ranked 270th on the most popular list. That was before the spread of the coronavirus

What did you watch this weekend?