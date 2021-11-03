Controversial Alanis Morissette Doc To Premiere This Month

HBO is set to premiere its Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged later this month.

The film has been criticized by Morissette herself, who said it was “not the story I agreed to tell” and accused the filmmakers of having a “salacious agenda”.

It’s the latest in HBO’s Music Box documentary series, which kicked off in July with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love And Rage.

Jagged will begin streaming Nov. 18th on HBO Max.

What’s the best ‘rock doc’ you’ve seen lately? Which streaming service has the best selection?