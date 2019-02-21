Cook County State’s Attorney Charges Jussie Smollett with Felony

From victim to suspect, Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday night. Chicago police are now arranging for the arrest of Smollett who faces three years in prison if convicted.

A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment late Wednesday, after grand jurors heard testimonies and evaluated evidence.

Brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo reporteldy told Grand Jurors they staged the so-called “attack” at Jussie’s behest and even got paid for it. The brothers were caught on camera buying a bunch of supplies before the incident … including ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

Also, Smollett potentially faces more federal charges for mail fraud regarding a threatening letter that was mailed to him on the set of Empire.

