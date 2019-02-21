Cook County State’s Attorney Charges Jussie Smollett with Felony

From victim to suspect, Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday night. Chicago police are now arranging for the arrest of Smollett who faces three years in prison if convicted.

Smollett has been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said. https://t.co/rhwxUczbnt — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 21, 2019

BREAKING: Chicago police are now arranging for the arrest of Empire actor @JussieSmollett on a felony charge of disordly conduct based on evidence that police say shows he filed a false police report. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 21, 2019

A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment late Wednesday, after grand jurors heard testimonies and evaluated evidence.

Brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo reporteldy told Grand Jurors they staged the so-called “attack” at Jussie’s behest and even got paid for it. The brothers were caught on camera buying a bunch of supplies before the incident … including ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo’s buying supplies before “attack” Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Also, Smollett potentially faces more federal charges for mail fraud regarding a threatening letter that was mailed to him on the set of Empire.