Cook County State’s Attorney Recuses Herself From Jussie Smollett Case

The Cook County State’s Attorney is recusing herself from the Jussie Smollett case.

The Cook County State’s attorney’s office says that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has recused herself from the case “out of an abundance of caution….to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case.”

There are reports that Foxx is also concerned about the effects trying the case would have on her future political aspirations.

Any investigation on the case will be handled by the First Assistant State’s Attorney.