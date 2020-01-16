Cool Workout Clothing Is Apparently The Biggest Thing That Keeps People From Working Out!

What’s the motivation that would get a lot of people to work out more? Cool workout clothes.

A new poll says that 92 percent of people would hit the gym more if they had better activewear.

69 percent of people are scared others will judge them if they don’t wear the appropriate clothing for a workout.

Other excuses for not exercising include not having any clean workout clothes, not being in the mood to workout, feeling sick or too much work and other responsibilities taking up time.

Do you buy the “not having the right clothing” excuse? What is the biggest reason you haven’t worked out lately?