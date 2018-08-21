Cooper City Man Catches HUGE Gator

It’s alligator hunting season in Florida and a Cooper City man has caught a “big one.”

Cooper City hunter brings in gargantuan gator from Lake Okeechobee https://t.co/mCEZCortuy pic.twitter.com/VSeJ7SrHcT — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 20, 2018

Local 10 News reports Jim Howard and two friends were in a Sea Ray ski boat last Thursday when he spotted a massive alligator on the bottom of Lake Okeechobee.

Using ropes, a grappling hook, and a gun called a bang stick to shoot the gator in the skull, Howard and his buddies landed their catch.

It measured nearly 12 feet long and weighed almost one-thousand pounds…nearly half a ton!

