Coors Light Releases Color-Changing Nail Polish

When you think of drink a cold Coors, you think of…nail polish? Ok, maybe not-but Coors Light is releasing a color-changing nail polish called Chill Polish. The nail polish apparently changes color from gray to blue when you hold a cold glass of beer. “No matter where you’re enjoying Coors Light this season, the fashionable, functional Chill Polish shows you when your brew is cold enough to drink at any holiday gathering,” the brand shared in a statement. Would you wear this nail polish? How cold do you like your beer?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.