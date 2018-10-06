A Texas police officer was caught taking a photo of a woman’s behind during a recent concert.

The incident occurred at a Drake concert in Houston during a performance by the rapper Drake.

A concert attendee saw the officer’s behavior and took a video of it using the app Snapchat.

The video was later posted to Twitter where it went viral resulting in the Houston Police department launching an investigation into the officer.

“The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel. We have launched an internal investigation,” the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

The department said the proper action would be taken once the investigation is complete.

The post Cop caught snapping photo of woman’s rear at Drake concert appeared first on 850 WFTL.