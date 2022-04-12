Cops Pull Over A Driver-less Car!

Here’s one of those stories that makes you feel like you live in the future: A driverless taxi recently got pulled over by a cop in San Francisco . . . and did NOT comply. Or at least that’s how it looked, and some guy got it on video. The cop pulled the cab over at a red light. Again, there was NO ONE inside it. Then during the stop, the car TOOK OFF and started driving again, but didn’t go far. It drove through the intersection when the light turned green, and then pulled over and put its hazards on. So what happened? The taxi is owned by the self-driving car company Cruise, and they say it actually did what it’s supposed to. Their self-driving cars are programmed to yield for police, and then pull over to the nearest location that’s safe. So that’s what it did, and police did NOT end up issuing a citation. It’s still not clear why it was pulled over in the first place.

