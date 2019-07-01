Copy Cat: Couple Pays $25k to have their Beloved Kitty Cloned

In what sounds like a scene from the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie “The 6th Day,” a North Carolina couple has had their cat successfully cloned — for about the same amount of money it would have cost for 250 new cats. Huntersville residents Bryan and Ashley Bullerdick shelled out $25,000 for the copy cat, which they say was well worth the price. “She just pulled at my heart-strings since the day I got her,” Ashley says, adding that the 2.0 version not only looks like their former pet, who died at 19, but she also has her predecessor’s personality. “She just gets up on the bed every night and goes right to the pillow” just like the old cat used to do, Ashley says. While the couple admits $25,000 isn’t pocket change, Bryan says he can’t think of a better use for the money. “People choose different things on what to spend money on,” he says. “People buy nice boats on Lake Norman here, or people will buy nice cars or vacations. Vacation is a memory that will last a week; this is part of the family that can hopefully be with us for 19 years.” Would you pay that much to have your pet cloned? What’s the most extravagant thing you’ve purchased?