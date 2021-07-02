Corona Want To Give You “Triptocurrency”!

Forget about cryptocurrency, the beer company Corona wants you to get some of its “triptocurrency.”

The beer company is giving away $1 million in Expedia vacation vouchers that winners can use for hotel accommodations, airfare, or any type of vacation packages.

Starting today, Corona will be giving away 400 $2,500 packages every Thursday and the winning is easy.

Just head over to the Corona website to register. If you win, you’ll have one year to book your trip through Expedia.

Where is it you’d like to travel to?

(TravelandLeisure)