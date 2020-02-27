Coronavirus Could Cause A Shortage Of DIET COKE!!!!!! Noooooooooo!!!!!

If you like Diet Coke (or LOVE IT….as I do) you may want to take advantage of any sales now; soda giant Coca-Cola says that the Coronavirus could cause shortages of the drink.

Some of Diet Coke’s ingredients are exported from China, ground zero for the deadly virus that has already killed over 2,000. As market restrictions on production and exports are tightened to prevent virus outbreaks, Coke says it may be short on ingredients like Splenda, the stuff that sweetens Diet Coke.

According to NBC News, Coca-Cola has a contingency plan to keep soda drinkers happy, but want to make the public aware that a shortage could come. This has sent Diet Coke worshippers into panic on Twitter with tweets like “The Coronavirus can just take me if Diet Coke is going to be in short supply.”

Would your life be ruined if there was a shortage of any type of soda? Is it appropriate for people to say they’d let a deadly virus take them if the Diet Coke runs dry? Do you have a drink that you just can’t live without?