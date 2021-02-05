Cosmic Brownies Cereal Coming Soon!!!! SERIOUSLY!!

Kellogg’s is releasing a new cereal that may take you back to your childhood.

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal is coming to a cereal aisle near you.

The cereal will be made of “crispy brownie squares” adorned with rainbow sprinkles just like the desert snack.

If you’re a fan of Little Debbie Snacks you’ll be happy to know that an Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal is already on shelves now.

The Cosmic Brownie Cereal will be on store shelves in May.

Which do you think is better, the Cosmic Brownies Cereal or the Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal?