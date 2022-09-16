“Cosmo” Clifford says archival Royal Albert Hall live album & film feature CCR’s “best performance”

Craft Recordings

Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s live album and documentary film focusing on a previously unheard and unseen 1970 concert at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall both got their release today.

The album, titled At the Royal Albert Hall, is available on CD, cassette, 180-gram vinyl and digital formats.

The film, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, premiered today on Netflix. As previously reported, the movie, which is and is narrated by Jeff Bridges, includes footage of CCR’s entire April 14, 1970, concert at the Royal Albert Hall. It also features archival interviews with all four Creedence members, scenes of the band touring Europe in 1970 and a look at the group’s history.

“Of the live performances that we have recorded, that was the best performance,” CCR drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford tells ABC Audio of the Royal Albert Hall show.

Clifford says he got a kick out of watching footage of the gig, noting that the movie is Creedence’s first and only concert film.

“It’s really a funny thing. I know that’s us and I know that’s me on the drums … but when I look at it, it’s like it’s another band,” Cosmo says. “You know, I’m watching somebody else pound away on the stage.”

Regarding Bridges’ participation in the film, Clifford says, “I’m a big fan of his, for sure … I can’t think of a better narrator than Jeff.”

Meanwhile, the Travelin’ Band film will be available on Blu-ray as part of a super deluxe At the Royal Albert Hall box set that will be released November 14. The package also will feature CD and two-LP vinyl versions of the album, a bonus CD containing music that’s featured in the movie, a booklet and more.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Born on the Bayou”

“Green River”

“Tombstone Shadow”

“Travelin’ Band”

“Fortunate Son”

“Commotion”

“Midnight Special”

“Bad Moon Rising”

“Proud Mary”

“The Night Time Is the Right Time”

“Good Golly Miss Molly”

“Keep On Chooglin'”

