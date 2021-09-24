Costco Again Limiting Purchases of Toilet Paper And Cleaning Supplies

It’s like the early days of the pandemic all over again at Costco stores – the retailer is once again limiting sales of things like toilet paper.

The company’s CFO says the restrictions will apply to paper goods, bottled water, and ‘high-demand cleaning products’.

But unlike last year, when restrictions were due to a lack of product, this time a shortage of truck drivers is causing a 2-3 week delay in shipping.

Were you one of those people who stockpiled toilet paper last year? How big a pile were you sitting on?