Costco is selling granola that tastes like birthday cake.

The flavoring is actually baked into the granola.

Reviews have been great. One person commented, “It is DELICIOUS and that is the problem. Ate the whole thing in 4 days cause it tastes too amazing.”

Another person said, “Just bought it last night and literally 5 mins ago tried it. Amazing!! I was just thinking I want to go get more.”

What is your favorite cake flavor? I can’t pick a favorite – any cake is ALWAYS my favorite!