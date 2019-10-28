Costco Is Selling Pumpkin Pie in a Jar

Costco is making your dessert life a lot easier this holiday season.

Pumpkin pie in a jar!

The pumpkin pie is made by Clara’s Kitchen. It is made with pumpkin puree, brown sugar, cane sugar, heavy cream and the usual spices.

All you have to do is make (or buy) your own crust and add 3 eggs to the mixture.

The 25oz jar sells for $7.00

Do you think you will try this? Which pie is a must at the Thanksgiving table, apple pie, pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie?