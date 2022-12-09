Costco Memberships Going Up Next Year

Heads up if you’re thinking of getting a Costco membership next year.

The warehouse retailer will be raising its annual membership fees in 2023.

While the amount and the actual date of the increase have not been announced, it will most definitely be coming within months.

Currently, Costco charges $60 for basic memberships and $120 for executive-level memberships.

Would this eventual increase keep you from having a Costco membership? What other stores do you shop at?

Earlier this year, competitors Sam’s Club and Amazon Prime raised their membership fees.

(EatThis)