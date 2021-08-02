Could A “9 To 5” Reboot Be Close Behind?

Good news Dolly Parton fans! A “9 to 5” reunion is happening, sorta. According to Parton, who appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Parton says she will reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars on their Netflix show, “Grace and Frankie.”

“This is their last year, their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me,” Parton revealed. “But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”

Dolly, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin’s last reunion happened in 2017 on stage during the Primetime Emmy Awards as they presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

If there were a 9 to 5 remake, who do you think should star in it?