Could “Friends” ACTUALLY Be Making A Come Back?! If Jennifer Aniston Has Her Way, It’s A Yes!

Oh my goodness…this is the closest we’ve ever gotten to it even being TALKED about!
JENNIFER ANISTON “fantasizes” about reviving “Friends”, because it was “the best job” she’s ever had!
In an interview with “InStyle” magazine, it sounds like JENNIFER ANISTON really WOULD like to see it happen. And even if they can’t get all the guys onboard, she thinks the girls would do a spin-off.
“So many shows are being successfully rebooted. I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it.
“Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot ‘The Golden Girls’ and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.” She’s probably joking, but that would be pretty AWESOME!!!!
Of all the shows doing reboots, I think this is the one I’m most excited about!