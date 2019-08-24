Could Gas Prices Drop Below $2 This Fall?

Some experts think we could see some of the lowest gasoline prices in recent memory this coming fall. The average price has dropped 15 cents in the last 5 weeks. AAA predicts gas prices will continue to drop in the fall because of lower costs for crude oil, less demand for drivers and a shift to winter fuel blends. In the South and Southeastern parts of the United States, some areas could see prices drop below $2 as long as a major hurricane doesn’t threaten the region. Have you noticed the lower gas prices in your area?