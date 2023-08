Mortality, strangely enough, is a theme in the new “Barbie” movie. So maybe it’s not so odd that people are choosing to be buried in PINK BARBIE-THEMED CASKETS. (???)

The Olivares Funeral Home in Mexico is offering them as a way for people to, quote, “Rest like Barbie.”

Apparently, they’re catching on elsewhere in Mexico, as well as other Latin American countries like El Salvador.

