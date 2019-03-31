Could New Adele Music Be Just Around The Corner?!

Well, this is big! It looks as if Adele may be dropping new music soon.

The Grammy award-winning singer was spotted heading into an NYC recording studio on Wednesday. Leaving many fans wondering if the songstress is planning to drop a new album soon.

The singer hasn’t dropped new music since her 2015’s hit album 25, which by the way won a Grammy for album of the year.

Adele has a total of 15 Grammy’s and if her new music is anything like her previous work, then she will definitely be adding to her collection.

At the end of her U.S. tour in 2016, Adele promised fans she would be back in a few years and that it would be hard to get rid of her. Well, let’s hope her comeback is soon!

Are you excited for a new Adele album? What is your favorite Adele album?